St. Paul Chef Competing on Guy Fieri’s ‘Tournament of Champions’

By Abbey
 2 days ago
Guy Fieri's bracket-style competition show Tournament of Champions just kicked off its third season on the Food Network, and this year it is bigger than ever. For season three they have doubled the number of chefs competing for the championship title, and $100,000. Jumping from 16 competitors to 32...

