Cowboys News: Stephen Jones won't commit to Cooper, Aikman sounds done with Fox

With the annual scouting combine usually comes a chance for the Dallas media to get some one-on-one time with a member of the Jones family. On Monday, it was Stephen holding court. He had plenty to say, including making a guarantee about one polarizing superstar’s future. He also hinted at the front office’s offseason spending strategy, but got noncommittal about one receiver widely thought to be on the proverbial bubble.

We’re taking a look at names and positions that the scouts should be scanning in Indianapolis, and also kicking the tires on a few free agents, too. Dallas has several players expected to draw heavy interest on the open market; we’re forecasting who’ll be the subject of a bidding war. Speaking of payday, a Cowboys icon is all but admitting he’s got a new job… and his salary stats put his playing days in a whole new perspective. All that, plus recalculating the odds that America’s Team will head overseas for a game in 2022 now that half of the participants for this year’s international games have been announced. That’s all up next in News and Notes.

Will Dallas Cowboys cut four-time Pro Bowler? Executive noncommittal on Amari Cooper’s future :: USA Today

The Cowboys executive vice president says the team is “continuing to have conversations” regarding wideout Amari Cooper’s future in Dallas. The veteran’s numbers fell off as the season went on, but Jones chalks it up to the way opposing defenses played. “I think it’s more of a system deal. It wasn’t a ‘We are not going to target Amari as much.'”

'Moving parts': Stephen Jones hints at Cowboys' free agency strategy :: Cowboys Wire

Speaking in Indianapolis, the team’s chief operating officer admitted that the front office isn’t interested in pushing salary cap problems into the future. He also revealed that Ezekiel Elliott’s money- and therefore his presence on the 2022 squad- are guaranteed. Don’t look for Dallas to be big spenders in free agency, either.

Cowboys won't go to Mexico City or Munich in 2022, London still possible :: Cowboys Wire

With the announcement of the “home” teams for the NFL’s five international games in 2022, the Cowboys now know their only chance at a game on foreign soil this season is to be the designated visitor for either a game against Green Bay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or a rematch of their 2014 showdown with Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium.

Ex-Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman sounds like his future is not with FOX Sports :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

While the legendary quarterback wouldn’t make a definitive statement about his next stop while at a fundraising gala Monday night in Dallas, a local Fox sports anchor asked Aikman if he’d see the Hall of Famer at the company picnic this year. “If I’m invited as a guest, you might,” Aikman answered. “It’s been an interesting ride, 21 years with Fox. Twenty-one great years.”

FMIA: NFL combine prep begins with these 5 truths about the ’22 draft; TV broadcaster money turns crazy :: ProFootballTalk

In a discussion tracking the current broadcast-booth shuffle, Peter King points out this remarkable tidbit: “Troy Aikman’s compensation for doing color on ‘Monday Night Football’ for the the 2022 season: $19 million (estimated). Troy Aikman’s compensation, combined, as Dallas QB in the 1992, 1993 and 1995 seasons, when he led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl wins: $15.75 million (exactly).”

Cowboys place eight on PFF's list of top 200 free agents :: Cowboys Wire

High-profile free agents Randy Gregory, Dalton Schultz, and Michael Gallup all appear in the top 30 of PFF’s rankings. Connor Williams comes as a surprise at 38, and Leighton Vander Esch places 63rd. Jayron Kearse (72), Cedrick Wilson (103), and Malik Hooker (195) complete the Dallas contingent on this countdown of impending free agents.

Top ESPN analyst thinks Cowboys would ‘love’ to add Tyrann Mathieu :: The Landry Hat

While ESPN’s Bill Barnwell posits that the Cowboys “would love a safety such as Tyrann Mathieu,” the reality is that they likely can’t afford him. Dallas has passed on him in the past, too. What they really would love is for Jayron Kearse, Damontae Kazee, or Malik Hooker to be willing to re-sign for far less than the Honey Badger- and perform just as well- while they find a future starter at the position in the draft.

Dallas Cowboys Free Agency: WR Will Fuller would be huge for offense :: Sport DFW

With the Cowboys’ WR room likely to see some departures, the team might do well to look at Houston’s Will Fuller in free agency. Outrageous speed and a knack for creating space make him a deep threat that would dramatically change the Dallas offense. Is he a perennial injury risk coming off his worst season? Yes, but that’s also what makes him the kind of reclamation-project bargain that the Cowboys front office loves.

Can Georgia's Derion Kendrick pull off trifecta, convert from offense to defense, transfer, then prosper in pros? :: Cowboys Wire

The 5-foot-11 Kendrick played wide receiver in high school, then made an emergency switch to cornerback in college. The position stuck, but he didn’t stick at South Carolina. After a transfer to Georgia, Kendrick found himself starting at CB in the national championship game. He may not be a perfect fit for Dan Quinn’s tendencies, but if he’s still there in the second round, he may be too good to pass on.

Could Jalen Pitre fill the Cowboys' annual need at safety better than other draft prospects? :: Cowboys Wire

The homegrown Baylor product becomes a lot more enticing if the Cowboys are unable to bring back Jayron Kearse. A smart, physical safety who can change direction quickly, Pitre doesn’t have great range. But the position is always a source of need for Dallas, so he could well be added to a platoon if one or more free agents leave town.

Top 4 positions Cowboys should pay attention to at the 2022 scouting combine :: Cowboys Wire

Expect the Cowboys to be watching the offensive linemen on Friday in Indianapolis, with several prospects considered possible targets in the first round. Safety is always a need; they’ll go on Sunday. The wide receivers show off on Thursday; Dallas will definitely be keeping watch. And look for some linebacker shopping on Saturday. Ben Grimaldi has names that fans might want to keep filed away at each of those four positions.

