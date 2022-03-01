U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead’s HIV treatment on glass vial concerns

AstraZeneca and Amgen are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend. Asthma is a public health issue with rates increasing every year in the U.S. Of the 25 million people living with asthma in the U.S., there are more than 1 million Americans living with the most severe form of the disease, which can make breathing challenging and significantly limit lung function. Tezspire™(tezepelumab-ekko) is the first and only biologic approved for severe asthma without phenotypic or biomarker limitations. Tezspire was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. Tezspire is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm or status asthmaticus. Tezspire is contraindicated in patients who have known hypersensitivity to tezepelumab-ekko or any of its excipients. Tezspire now offers a new treatment option for individuals living with severe asthma to potentially get the treatment they need – and deserve.

