Health

U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead’s HIV treatment on glass vial concerns

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Gilead Sciences said on Tuesday the U.S health regulator had declined to approve its HIV-1 treatment over concerns related to the vials...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vial#Gilead Sciences#U S Fda#Reuters
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
LiveScience

A third person has been cured of HIV, scientists report

A woman became the third person ever to be cured of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, after she received a stem-cell transplant that used cells from umbilical cord blood, scientists reported Tuesday (Feb. 15). The two other people cured of HIV, Timothy Brown and Adam Castillejo, both received bone...
CANCER
