Warsaw Man Arrested For DWI Repeat Offender
Sedalia Police observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Main Street without license plate lights Saturday night. A traffic stop was conducted at South...ksisradio.com
Sedalia Police observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Main Street without license plate lights Saturday night. A traffic stop was conducted at South...ksisradio.com
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1