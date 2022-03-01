Warsaw Man Arrested For DWI Repeat Offender

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday afternoon, Officers responded to the 2400 block of East 10th Street for a child abuse report. On arrival, Officers made contact with the reporting party and the child. The child had significant bruising from being slapped while at a child care provider. The suspect, Chelsea M. Washington, 29, of Sedalia, was later located, arrested, and placed on a 24 hour hold. A request for the charges of Abuse or Neglect of a Child are being requested against Washington.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO