Click here to read the full article. Kyiv-based denim label Kseniaschnaider is calling for financial support as the company’s employees seek safety in bomb shelters or flee to other countries. On Sunday, the brand took to Instagram to say its business has been “brutally halted” due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Our entire 30-person team has been forced to prioritize their safety and take care of their families during the way,” the brand wrote. “Our business has been brutally halted. We cannot afford to wait for wholesale payments, and therefore we ask you to purchase a certificate that will help provide our...

APPAREL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO