Thankfully no passport is required for a trip down the Trader Joe's frozen food aisle, where you'll encounter a variety of delicious sweet and savory bites inspired by cuisines from across the globe, from China to Brazil, Mexico to Italy, and points in between. But perhaps the tastiest stop on the TJ's international culinary tour is the section devoted to Indian food. Whether you're craving curry or bread, vegetarian food or a meaty meal, Trader Joe's selection of frozen Indian bites is particularly well-curated and is sure to satisfy those familiar with the cuisine as well as unfamiliar eaters looking to test the waters.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO