Sitges 2022: International Genre Festival Now Open For Feature Film Submissions

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will return in person this fall, welcoming local and international guests from Sept. 8 to 18. Also returning in person are TIFF’s networking and celebratory events, including the opening night party, industry conference, filmmaker dinners, industry networking events, press and programmers events and tribute awards gala. The move follows two straight years of hybrid or largely digital festivals, a concession that TIFF, like many other film gatherings, made for public health reasons as COVID raged. In 2021, TIFF did host live screenings, but at reduced capacity, and the festival had far fewer international attendees. Clearly, this edition will look much more like pre-pandemic versions of TIFF unless variants spoil those plans.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO