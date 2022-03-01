Volkswagen and Cerence Expand Strategic Partnership; Premier Automaker Selects Cerence to Power Conversational AI in its Next-Gen Infotainment System

Today, we take our first in-depth look at Cerence Inc., whose shares have fallen sharply in recent months. "Man is the cruelest animal." ― Friedrich Nietzsche. Today, we post our first take on Cerence Inc. (CRNC). Like so many stocks in the speculative areas of the market such as biotech, SaaS concerns and EV stocks, the shares of this AI concern have been absolutely hammered as the market has gone into full 'risk off' mode over the past few months, a sell-off made worse by the recent invasion of Ukraine. Disappointing recent guidance by the company also has contributed to the pullback in the equity. However, the company is one of the few small caps in these speculative spaces that is already profitable which should put a floor under the shares at some point. Is the stock sufficiently oversold to take a small initial stake in this name? We try answer that question via the analysis below.

