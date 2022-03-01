ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volkswagen and Cerence Expand Strategic Partnership; Premier Automaker Selects Cerence to Power Conversational AI in its Next-Gen Infotainment System

By Globe Newswire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew levels of speed and accuracy transform the driving experience for Volkswagen drivers, starting in the Golf 8 GTI. Cerence Inc., AI for a world in motion, today announced that Volkswagen has selected Cerence to power voice and conversational AI in its next-generation infotainment system, first available in the all-new Volkswagen...

#Volkswagen Golf#Next Gen#Infotainment#Vehicles#Vw#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Hotmart Activated#Ai
