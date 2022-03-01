Flood Watch issued for Benewah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-07 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami; Montgomery; Preble FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of West Central Ohio, including the following counties, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 736 AM EST, local law enforcement reported minor flooding on many roadways across the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible. Water will start to slowly recede later this morning as rain comes to an end. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Dayton, Springfield, Kettering, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Xenia, Troy, Trotwood, Miamisburg, Springboro, Vandalia, Englewood, Urbana, Tipp City, Eaton, Bellbrook, Moraine, New Carlisle and Carlisle.
