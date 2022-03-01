Watch VCU vs. St. Bonaventure: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones women's basketball team will try to clinch a share of its first Big 12 regular season title in more than two decades when it hosts the No. 5 Baylor Bears in a high-stakes showdown on Monday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones (24-4, 13-3 in Big 12) have not won the regular season title since the 1999-00 season, but the winner of Monday's game will clinch a share of the Big 12 regular season title and take a major step toward winning the title outright with one game remaining. Meanwhile the Bears (23-5, 13-3), who are tied with Iowa State atop the conference standings, have won at least a share of the conference title 11 straight years.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO