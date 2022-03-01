ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch VCU vs. St. Bonaventure: TV channel, live stream info, start time

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe VCU Rams and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET March 1 at Stuart Siegel Center. The Rams are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. VCU had enough points to win and then some...

www.cbssports.com

Richmond.com

Recovering from 'dunk funk,' Spiders visit St. Bonaventure for final regular-season game

Recovering from dunk funk looms large in the University of Richmond’s final regular-season game. The Spiders (19-11, 10-7 A-10), who play Friday night at St. Bonaventure (19-8, 11-5 A-10), come off one of the most memorable finishes in modern program history. UR lost to visiting Dayton 55-53 Tuesday night, falling victim to a dunk off a lob inbounds pass from the baseline with 2.4 seconds remaining.
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Seventh inning outburst leads JMU to sixth straight win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team used a six-run seventh inning to claim its sixth straight victory Wednesday afternoon at Richmond. Trailing 2-1 entering the seventh inning, JMU blasted three home runs in the frame to jump in front en route to a 9-2 win over the Spiders. Chase DeLauter gave the Dukes the lead for good when his two-run homer landed in the parking lot beyond the right field fence. Kyle Novak and Mason Dunaway followed DeLauter with longballs for JMU.
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Sports

Freeman-Liberty carries DePaul past Marquette 91-80

CHICAGO (AP) Javon Freeman-Liberty had 26 points as DePaul got past Marquette 91-80 on Wednesday night. David Jones had 16 points for DePaul (15-14, 6-13 Big East Conference). Jalen Terry added 16 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Johnson had 13 points. Justin Lewis had 26 points and 10 rebounds for...
CHICAGO, IL
Ledger-Enquirer

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Virginia Tech | Game 29

BLACKSBURG, Va. - With another quick turnaround in store, the Louisville men's basketball program doesn't have much time to lick their wounds, as they will be capping off their three-game road trip with a showdown at Virginia Tech. Facing Wake Forest in their last time out, things went downhill in...
BLACKSBURG, VA
