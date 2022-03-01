ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Home and Away actors Debra Lawrance and Dennis Coard celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary after meeting on the long-running show

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Debra Lawrance paid tribute to her husband Dennis Coard as they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary together.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, the 65-year-old actress gave her husband a sweet shoutout after they met and fell in love on the set of Home and Away.

She also shared a sweet selfie with Dennis, 71, who wrapped a loving arm around his wife's shoulders as they posed together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iq4On_0eSK99ED00
Milestone: Debra Lawrance paid tribute to her husband Dennis Coard as they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary together

'Thirty years ago today (on February 29th) this beautiful man and I were married in Avalon,' the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child actress began.

'This is us grabbing a delicious celebratory dinner at @theeuropeanmelbourne between Part One and Part Two of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in 2020 - our official anniversary date.'

She then proceeded to heap praise on her husband, listing all the qualities she loves about him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwRWg_0eSK99ED00
'Thirty years ago today (on February 29th) this beautiful man and I were married in Avalon,' the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child actress began 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErPdy_0eSK99ED00
Real-life romance: In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, the 65-year-old actress gave her husband a sweet shoutout after they met and fell in love on the set of Home and Away

'My gratitude knows no bounds. Dennis is the kindest, most generous person I know... a truly wonderful father...' she continued.

'Add hardworking, supportive, hilariously funny and extremely attractive and you start to see why we've managed to travel through the last three decades together.'

She added: 'Happy Anniversary dearest Dennis. Much love and heartfelt thanks for agreeing to be the father of our two beautiful children.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HpPJc_0eSK99ED00
'My gratitude knows no bounds. Dennis is the kindest, most generous person I know... a truly wonderful father...' she continued
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faq13_0eSK99ED00
'If I didn't have a steady job, I don't think I would have had children. I met Dennis, we have two great children, and he's a brilliant father,' she told Woman's Day. Pictured with their children

In a 2011 interview with Woman's Day magazine, Debra spoke about meeting Dennis, revealing she'd 'flirted with him and there was chemistry'.

'Home And Away gave me my life,' she added.

'If I didn't have a steady job, I don't think I would have had children. I met Dennis, we have two great children, and he's a brilliant father.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHH1s_0eSK99ED00
'Add hardworking, supportive, hilariously funny and extremely attractive and you start to see why we've managed to travel through the last three decades together,' she wrote

