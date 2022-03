In a matter of hours, The Defenders will leave Netflix and slip into the ether until their next home is decided. In some markets internationally, the shows will be added to Disney+ wherever Star is also available on the service. Stateside, however, the House of Mouse has yet to unveil plans for where to place the shows. That means that at least temporarily, shows from Daredevil to Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and everything in between will be unable to stream in the United States.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO