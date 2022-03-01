ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrester: Boom in IT spending to drive economic recovery

By Cliff Saran,
Computer Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global technology market will see robust 6% growth in 2022 and 2023, significantly faster than pre-pandemic levels, according to new research from Forrester. The analyst firm said tech stocks boomed in 2021 because of record-low interest rates and central bank liquidity injections to limit the pandemic’s economic...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Axios

Study: COVID recovery spending has not been green

New analysis shows how badly most nations' economic responses to COVID-19 have failed to heed calls for green-tinted recovery. Driving the news: The study in Nature, conducted by Johns Hopkins University analysts, explores $14 trillion-plus in G20 stimulus and recovery packages. Under $1 trillion went to programs that cut emissions...
