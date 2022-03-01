ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the six most popular cuisines in the world

 6 days ago

'Eat This, Not That!' reports that a...

Food52

Our Most Popular Recipes in February

The last full month of winter, thank goodness, February longs for comfort food. And our 10 most popular new recipes from the month deliver just that, from spoonable porridge to fluffy pita to your new favorite soup. Here’s what our community is cooking up. 10. Speedy Sausage Ragù With...
RECIPES
8 News Now

Most popular department stores in America

Since the late 19th century Americans have been shopping at department stores for clothes, food, household goods, and more. Department stores have historically been anchor stores in malls or shopping centers, but today more of these retail outlets are standalone destinations for one-stop shopping for everything from cosmetics to lawn furniture and pet supplies.
LAS VEGAS, NV
petmd.com

The Five Most Popular Hamster Breeds

Families have enjoyed keeping hamsters as pets for decades. These furry creatures are easily recognized by their stout body, furry ears, short tail, and full cheek pouches. Hamsters are playful and intelligent, which makes them a popular choice among pet parents. They can be dwarf or standard sized, with more than 20 breeds kept as pets.
ANIMALS
UPMATTERS

9 most popular perfumes at Sephora

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Find the most popular perfumes available on Sephora that you can add to your collection or give as a thoughtful gift. Perfumes and fragrances are relatively personal items, as what one person deems a highly-valued scent depends on taste and specific interests. Find a fragrance that works best for you by either sampling a variety of perfumes or purchasing a set from one of your favorite brands. Explore the beauty and sophistication that scents can add to any wardrobe and elevate your style with the secret boost of fragrance.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The World#Cuisines#Food Drink#Radical Storage
Mashed

Here's What Happened After Horse Meat Was Found In Burger King Whoppers

Here's an old saying related to meat: "You don't want to know how the sausage is made." While this phrase originates from some sausage containing "animal parts of which people would rather remain unaware" (via Wiktionary), it's still used to mean "pulling away the facade of something to discover the unpleasant, even nasty process behind it" (via Surface). And although fast-food companies adhere to strict FDA regulations on food safety, which Chron lays out, some rare occurrences reveal unsavory meats in their products.
AGRICULTURE
Ash Jurberg

The most popular Airbnb in Colorado

After two years of the pandemic, travel is beginning to return to normal. Airbnb recently released a report stating that "cross-border travel continues to recover, increasing from 20% of global gross nights booked in the first quarter to nearly 35% in the fourth quarter of 2021."
COLORADO STATE
Wiscnews.com

LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Travel is inspirational

My creative juices had frozen up. The endless cold and lack of change in routine had made life stagnant so it felt good to pack the suitcases, get on the road, and anticipate adventure. We spend three days on the road and finally arrive at our Florida Airbnb cottage. I...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Up your protein intake with this Nepalese chana ko dal

Dal is our comfort food in Nepal, and a cheap source of protein. You will find as many different recipes as there are households,” says Santosh Shah.For an interesting texture, Shah pureés half the chana dal and keeps the rest whole. “What gives each dal its personality – apart from the type of lentils used – is the tempering,” he says. “It is important to cook the onions until well caramelised, as this will give the dal an extra layer of flavour.”Chana ko dal – spicy chickpeasServes: 4Ingredients:280g chana dal (split Bengal gram)½ tsp ground turmeric2-3 whole fresh green chillies,...
RECIPES
Wiscnews.com

Campgrounds to Unwind and Unplug

Have you ever found yourself so attached to your devices that you know it’s time for a digital detox? You’re not alone. If you’re looking for a technology time out, there’s no better place to digitally disconnect than at a campground surrounded by nature. We discovered five fantastic campgrounds that will recharge your batteries – figuratively speaking.
TRAVEL
Wiscnews.com

How to avoid remodeling chaos

Whoever came up with the saying “things get worse before they get better” just may have been in the middle of a remodeling project. With blocked-off rooms, tools and materials taking up space, and pros coming and going, your once-peaceful home can feel like a, well, construction zone.
HOME & GARDEN

