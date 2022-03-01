Women & The Luxury Watch Boom: What Took So Long?

The watch industry is run by white men. It caters to white men. Its advertisements feature white men. And this has just been the way it has obstinately operated for years — centuries even. So, the biggest, most unquestionably exciting change to hit the industry is the staggering number of women...
Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars.
The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
Fans who have been patiently awaiting Rihanna’s Anti follow-up know better than anyone that Riri runs on her own time, and there’s no point in questioning her. As the mother-to-be and Fenty icon arrived seemingly late to the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, one attendee didn’t seem to understand this rule. In a new video circulating Twitter, a bystander can be heard yelling “you’re late” at Rih as she walks into the show with her entourage. Her response is quickly becoming a moment to remember, as fans think they can hear her saying the words “no shit” right back.
Remember the famous "Rachel" haircut that everyone and their mother asked their stylist for in the '90s? Well, it's back—but with a modern twist for 2022. Oh, and it's now called the "octopus." Yes, that's octopus, as in the sea creature with eight tentacles. The trendy style (which has...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even though ’80s design is experiencing something of a revival right now, a kitchen that’s stuck in that decade — think old appliances, pastel trim work, peeling wallpaper — well, that can be a recipe for disaster. Designer Libby Rawes of Sharp + Grey Interiors know this first-hand, having just completed a total cook space redo for a client in Philadelphia.
Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
Estee Lauder has fired its senior brand executive after he posted a racial slur in a Sesame Street-themed joke about the coronavirus on his personal Instagram. John Demsey, 65, who handled MAC and Clinique - two of the company's biggest brands - was forced out of the cosmetic company after 31 years amid growing public pressure regarding his post of a mock children's book cover which showed Big Bird at the bedside Mr. Snuffleupagus, who has a thermometer in his mouth.
Hajime Sorayama and Richardson have teamed up to release an incense burner accompanied by an apparel capsule. The Japanese artist’s signature erotic art comes to life in the form of a phallic incense chamber made out of polished metal. “I made this sculpture based on Andrew’s request but it has hidden context about my respect to [Gustave] Courbet. This collaboration with Richardson should hook up his attitude to break taboo,” Sorayama explains. Priced at $10,000 USD each, the piece is limited to five pieces only and will be available exclusively at Nanzuka Underground in Tokyo.
Click here to read the full article. Aii is raising $250 million in corporate, philanthropic and treasury capital to help the fashion industry achieve net zero by 2050.
Several months after issuing a warning to people buying jewelry, Lil Durk is now addressing those who shame rappers for rocking items that are fake. The Chicago rapper took to Instagram to tell people that rappers or athletes shouldn’t be the ones blamed for having bogus jewelry. “Don’t blame...
Looks like Kanye West and Chaney Jones are getting more serious...or at the very least Instagram official, because Chaney posted a selfie of her and Kanye on vacation yesterday, which she captioned with a black heart. In case all of this is brand new information and you were under the...
