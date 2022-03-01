ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man shot, injured in Kalamazoo

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man was shot in Kalamazoo Tuesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Onondaga Avenue near the intersection of Mt. Olivet Road.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet clear. Police added the victim is not cooperating with their investigation.

