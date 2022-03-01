Rivers flood after record-breaking rainfall

CARNATION, Wash. — After record-breaking rain saturated parts of western Washington on Monday, some rivers are overflowing their banks.

Rainfall will slowly taper off, but there are 19 flood warnings in effect for western Washington rivers as of Tuesday morning, and most of western Washington is under a flood watch until Wednesday afternoon.

While rainfall through Thursday will be less than an inch in most lowland locations with a little more in the mountains, the runoff from the tremendous rain on Monday will keep rivers running swift and high through Tuesday.

Major flooding is expected from the Snoqualmie River in Carnation.

The National Weather Service predicts the river will crest at more than 58 feet on Tuesday afternoon or evening, which is more than a dozen feet above its normal level.

Parts of West Snoqualmie River Road and other roads in the area are closed because of flooding. Find an interactive map of road closures or a list of closures here.

Once the Snoqualmie River crests, it’s expected to recede to normal levels by Friday.

Moderate flooding is forecast for the Tolt River near Carnation, the Snohomish near Monroe and Snohomish, Issaquah Creek in Issaquah, the Chehalis River near Grand Mound, the Newaukum near Chehalis, and the Nisqually near National.

Drivers are reminded to never drive past road closed signs.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2022 Cox Media Group