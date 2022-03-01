ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

HUAWEI MatePad Paper eReader features a 10.3″ Eye Comfort HUAWEI FullView display

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Use the HUAWEI MatePad Paper eReader as an alternative to working on your laptop. It features a 10.3″ HUAWEI FullView display and an 86.3% screen-to-body ratio. With these specifications, you can view PFD files on a large screen without having to frequently turn pages. Best of all, its built-in adjustable reading...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Samsung keeping its phones up-to-date for 4 years is a goddamn blessing

Samsung held its Unpacked event last night, launching the new Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 range of tablets. However, the most eye-catching announcement was that the company will provide four years of software updates to selected devices, as well as five years of security patches. This is...
CELL PHONES
Esquire

Google Glass Was a Joke, but Big Tech Still Believes in Smart-Specs

Sometime in early 2013, a handful of Americans could be spotted out and about in California wearing a new gizmo that looked like a cross between a pair of plastic prescription glasses and Cyclops’s wraparound visor from the X-Men. It was the prototype of a new Google launch, Project Glass. Released to the public later that year, the $1,500 smart-glasses comprised of a tiny display screen mounted onto a flexible frame that incorporated a camera, a microphone and a computer. Like a Google phone, they could be voice-activated, using an “OK Glass…” command.
ELECTRONICS
PCMag

Samsung Accused of Throttling 10,000 Android Apps to Improve Battery Life

Samsung has triggered an internal investigation after it was accused of throttling the performance of 10,000 apps on smartphones running its Game Optimizing Service (GOS). As Android Authority reports, the list of apps subject to the performance limitations was uploaded as a spreadsheet to MediaFire. The apps on the list are not limited to games and include popular software and services such as Netflix, TikTok, and Microsoft Office, as well as Samsung's own apps (Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass). However, performance benchmark apps such as 3DMark and GFXBench are not present, which should come as no surprise.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

An old iPhone can outperform the Samsung Galaxy S22

While benchmarks don't tell you the whole story, they do serve as a useful measure to compare one device to another. And sometimes benchmarks can be quite unbelievable. This is how I feel about the recent benchmarks for Samsung's newest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 . Now, we've already seen...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Crowdfunding#Eye Comfort#Standby#Ios#Ar#Vr
Gadget Flow

AOHI Magcube 100W foldable charger can fast-charge a MacBook Pro 16″ in 1.8 hours

Power up your MacBook Pro with the AOHI Magcube 100W foldable charger—in 1.8 hours flat! With 100W PD, it even gets your MacBook Pro 16’’ from 0% to 45% in only 30 minutes. Designed to quickly and efficiently charge laptops, tablets, and phones, it uses advanced GaN+ tech. Incredibly, it has a small size that is 40% smaller than most 96W chargers. Offering dual USB-C ports, it automatically detects and optimizes the power supply to charge your devices well. And it even fast-charges 2 laptops or a laptop and a phone simultaneously. Its ultra-compact and lightweight design makes it easy to take anywhere, and the foldable plug ensures you can easily put it in your bag. Furthermore, it comes with a 4′ 100W USB-C to USB-C LED digital display cable, and it supports up to 5A, 100W PD fast charging and 480 Mbps data transfer speeds.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
epicstream.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features, Colors & Design: Upcoming Smartphone To Have 200-Megapixels Camera, 5G Support And 5000 mAh Battery?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. All eyes are now on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, which reportedly does not only has a pleasant look but is also equipped with striking features, making it a better option for tech enthusiasts. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone in the world mobile market the soonest time possible.
CELL PHONES
Indy100

Russian man goes viral after smashing up his iPad in response to US sanctions

A video that appears to show a Russian man smashing his iPad in response to Apple announcing it will no longer sell products in the country has gone viral.The video, which was shared on Twitter by BBC journalist Francis Scarr, shows a man kneeling next to a young boy and using a hammer to destroy the piece of tech.He smashes it a few times, flips it over and does the same then hands the hammer to the child and encourages him to do the same."That's our response to your sanctions," the man reportedly says. "We don't need your petty modern...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
EUROPE
Pasadena Star-News

Apple’s low-cost 5G iPhone SE expected at March 8 event

Apple announced plans to hold its first product unveiling of 2022 on March 8, kicking off what’s expected to be its biggest year ever in terms of new devices. In an invitation sent out Wednesday, Apple confirmed a date that was previously reported by Bloomberg News. At the event, the company is expected to announce its first low-cost iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, a new iPad Air and updated Macs with Apple-made chips.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy