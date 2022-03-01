What to See in the Night Sky for March 2022

Spring, which for the purposes of meteorological record keeping, is defined as the months of March, April, and May, is a season of dramatic weather and temperature variability caused by large clashes between hard to get rid of winter-like cold air masses with increasingly mild and moist air masses generated as the northern hemisphere rapidly warms through absorption of the increased energy from the sun as the sun angle climbs through the season. It's a windy season because tight temperature gradients between the dueling air masses fuel frequent storminess which in turn creates large horizontal differences in air pressure which is what generates a lot of wind. And spring is often a disappointing season, at least for us here in the Northeast, because it seems to take forever for any sustained warmth to show up, which in part is due to the nearby very cold Atlantic ocean which effectively will send cloudy chilly air into New York and New England anytime there is a northeast, east, or even southeast wind flow. It's never fun to see the 60s and 70s come up into far western New York and Pennsylvania only to put the brakes on prior to arriving here, but that happens a lot.

ALBANY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO