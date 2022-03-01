ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

What to See in the Night Sky for March 2022

By Michael d'Estries
Tree Hugger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd just like that, it’s already the third month of the year. How are you? Ready for spring? In celestial terms, 2022 is off to a quiet start. For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, that’s not such a bad thing. Evenings are dark, devoid of the incessant noises of...

www.treehugger.com

Country
China
Pioneer Press

Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Less chilling, but just as thrilling, night skies in March

Stargazing has it all in March. All the great evening winter constellations are still available, and in most places, you don’t have to bundle up quite as much. The first and last two weeks of March are especially wonderful because there isn’t much moonlight, leaving you with darker skies to explore celestial treasures. The full moon is on March 18. It has several nicknames. Many Native American tribes called it the Worm Moon since that was the time of the year earthworms emerged from winter hibernation as the ground softened. Some of the other names for the March full moon are the Crow, Crust, and Lenten Moon.
ASTRONOMY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Look for these constellations in the March sky

The evening skies in March offer you a very obvious contrast between seasonal constellations. The many brilliant stars that make up winter constellations are in the western half of the sky, while the sparse and less brilliant stars making up the spring constellations fill up the eastern sky.The most brilliant stars in the sky this month in order of brightness are Sirius, Arcturus, Capella, Rigel, Procyon, Betelgeuse, Aldebaran, Mars, Pollux and Regulus. Only one of the brightest stars this month is in the spring constellations. But why the difference in the number and brilliance of stars between the winter and spring constellations?
ASTRONOMY
WSFA

Sketch the Sky winner March 2nd: Addeline Nichols

You guessed it: more sunshine! How warm does it make us by the upcoming weekend?. You guessed it: more sunshine! How warm does it make us by the upcoming weekend?. Tracking a big warm-up to end the week. Plus, the latest on our next chance for rain. Tons of sun...
ENTERTAINMENT
WTAJ

Today will be mild with showers arriving by this evening

This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have milder air moving in thanks to a southwesterly breeze. Winds today will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. This evening we will have a shower or snow shower moves through. We will continue to see a shower or snow shower early this evening and then it will taper off over night. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fog this morning; timing on rain and snow this afternoon

Variably cloudy and dry for much of Wednesday with temperatures reaching the lower to mid-40s. Next up, a clipper drops in Wednesday evening/night through early Thursday which will bring a wintry mix. First, we’ll see snow, then local lake effect. There is some light accumulation to the snow that...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Eye in the sky helps scientists 'see' underground

The world underground is a busy place, with everything from fat nightcrawlers to microscopic fungi forming a community of workers that break down plant material to free nutrients—processes that are vital to sustaining life on Earth. Given humanity's hefty footprint, it's important to identify where these processes are working well, and where they may need help. But how can we do that across vast landscapes?
SCIENCE
WRGB

Spring - How's It's Changed And How It Could Go This Year

Spring, which for the purposes of meteorological record keeping, is defined as the months of March, April, and May, is a season of dramatic weather and temperature variability caused by large clashes between hard to get rid of winter-like cold air masses with increasingly mild and moist air masses generated as the northern hemisphere rapidly warms through absorption of the increased energy from the sun as the sun angle climbs through the season. It's a windy season because tight temperature gradients between the dueling air masses fuel frequent storminess which in turn creates large horizontal differences in air pressure which is what generates a lot of wind. And spring is often a disappointing season, at least for us here in the Northeast, because it seems to take forever for any sustained warmth to show up, which in part is due to the nearby very cold Atlantic ocean which effectively will send cloudy chilly air into New York and New England anytime there is a northeast, east, or even southeast wind flow. It's never fun to see the 60s and 70s come up into far western New York and Pennsylvania only to put the brakes on prior to arriving here, but that happens a lot.
ALBANY, NY

