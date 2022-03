In the state of Michigan, you will find the city of Detroit with a population of 639,111. Then there is the city of Grand Rapids with a population of 198,917. You have to make a road trip to the northwestern part of the lower peninsula to find it. It is located in Benzie County. Located in Crystal Lake Township you will find the community of Pilgrim, Michigan. The city is 224 acres in size and the permanent population in that little town is 11!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO