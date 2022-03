Literally the day after Mardi Gras ended, New Orleans announced an end to their COVID era indoor mask mandate. In fact, as of right now, the mandate as already been lifted. New Orleans Health Department Director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, announced during a press conference on Ash Wednesday that the city would be dropping its aggressive masking policy. They were so serious about it, they didn't set a timeframe for the next couple of weeks, they made the deadline this morning at 6am. So as of this writing, the COVID mask mandate is over in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO