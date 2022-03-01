Jury selection in Dabate trial to start today

Jury selection in the case against Richard Dabate, accused of murdering his wife, Connie, in their Ellington home in 2015, was to begin today, nearly two years after it was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dabate appeared Monday in Vernon Superior Court with his lawyers for a hearing, but the lawyers met off the record with the judge.

Afterward, the court clerk’s office said jury selection would begin today.

The case against Dabate, now 45, has been on hold since March 13, 2020, when the state Judicial Department suspended the process with only one juror left to choose.

The selected jurors were released last August, and now a new panel will have to be chosen. It has been estimated the process could take a month, but in 2020, almost all of the jurors were chosen within 10 days.

The jury won’t be the only new participants of the trial. Judge Corinne Klatt, instead of Judge Julia Dewey, will preside over the trial.

Also, one of Dabate’s lawyers, Hubert J. Santos, 76, died last June. His other lawyer, Trent LaLima, will lead the defense.

The pandemic disrupted what was a busy period in Dabate’s case, when a number of important motions were decided upon that determined what evidence jury members will be able to hear during trial.

In January 2020, Dewey ruled that all but the last 50 minutes of a state police interview with Dabate the day of the murder can be used in the trial. During the admissible portions, Dabate told state police about the day’s events and about his affair with another woman, who was pregnant.

The same day Dewey allowed evidence from Connie Dabate’s Fitbit device to be used in the trial. State police say the device, which is worn to track physical activity, continued to register movement almost an hour after Richard Dabate said his wife was murdered.

Dewey also ruled that the prosecutor may introduce evidence obtained by police tracking dogs brought to the Dabate home in an attempt to track the intruder. Instead, the dogs followed a track from the basement to Dabate’s wallet in the yard, and then to where he was being loaded into an ambulance.

Then in February, the judge ruled that prosecutors could tell the jury about the extramarital affair Dabate had with the woman who became pregnant and about Dabate’s financial irregularities before and after his wife’s death.

Dewey said the fact that Dabate had made searches on his computer for such things as “fast untraceable homemade poison” and “deadly over the counter pill combinations” couldn’t be introduced during trial.

In the midst of those rulings, Dabate was dealing with the impending foreclosure of his former home at 7 Birch View Drive, which he used to help secure his release on the $1 million bond set after his arrest.

The home ultimately ended up being sold in June 2020 for $162,500, according to online property records. The proceeds from the sale are to be held in escrow until the civil and criminal cases against Dabate are complete.

Dabate has pleaded not guilty to murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in the death of his wife, Connie, 39, on Dec. 23, 2015.

According to state police and the prosecutor, Dabate was having two extramarital affairs and was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses when he shot his wife to death in the basement of their Ellington home. They say he staged the scenario as a home invasion where he was also attacked and tied up.