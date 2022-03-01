Business of Sports: Here's why diversity at the top matters

A Tampa-based virtual production firm's big seed round got heavy participation from investors in Orlando, where the company anticipates expanding this year. Vu Technologies Corp. raised a $17 million seed round, the company announced March 1. Waterfall Ventures Investments, managed by Orlando Tech Council Chair Charlie Lewis, brought 30 Orlando-area angel investors into the round, contributing $1.7 million. Those investors include former investors in Orlando City Soccer and founders of fintech firm Stax.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO