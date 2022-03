I love the weather we have been having. It really has been pretty darn nice out. The wind hasn't been all that crazy either. I know that is going to jinx us right there. Since we are in March it is hard not to be thinking ahead to spring. It officially kicks off on the twentieth. So we do have a couple more weeks. It's hard, though, not to be ready for it.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO