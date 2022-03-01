ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Kevin Owens recalls bonkers first meeting with Stone Cold Steve Austin

By Lucas Grandsire
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kevin Owens’ pro wrestling career could have been very different if it wasn’t for a chance meeting with Stone Cold Steve Austin at a Texas airport in 2005. Owens received advice from one of the greatest to ever do it in WWE. Sami Zayn was with Kevin...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

