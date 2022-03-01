ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills fans no longer need to be COVID vaccinated to attend games at Highmark Stadium

By Nick Wojton
 6 days ago
The Buffalo Bills are not going to host any games at Highmark Stadium until August when the 2022 preseason begins.

As things now stand, once we get there, fans will no longer be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine to attend contests in Orchard Park. On Monday, that became official.

“The vaccination mandate at Highmark Stadium has also been lifted,” Ron Raccuia, Executive Vice President for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, told WIVB-TV.

The previous policy required all fans 12 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

It was also previously a requirement that attendees age 5-11 have at least one shot.

Rules are subject to change by the time the season rolls around depending on the COVID-19 policies in Erie County at that time where the stadium is located.

Along with future Bills games, the policy also relates to other events at the venue, such as concerts. The band Metallica was recently announced as a performer at the stadium in August.

In January, Bills fans were charged for using fake vaccine cards at Highmark Stadium after allegedly posting photos of them on social media.

