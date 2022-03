SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A deadly church shooting that saw a father kill his three children and one other person before turning the gun on himself has sent shockwaves through the region. The scene was at The Church in Sacramento, which is located near Arden Fair in the Arden Arcade area. All three children were under the age of 15 and the incident was contained inside the church, Grassman said. The fourth individual was a chaperone of the children and was there for a supervised visit. The identities of the involved parties have not yet been released. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement Monday...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO