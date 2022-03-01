Best compost bin 2022: make quality fertiliser for your garden

Reduce your waste footprint by up to 50% easier with the Pela Lomi kitchen composter. Instead of throwing away old food into the garbage and enduring leaky, smelly bags in the kitchen, this gadget turns your waste into nutrient-rich dirt. Best of all, it simplifies how you do this. Using a combination of heat, abrasion, and oxygen, it increases the breakdown of organic waste into smaller fragments. The result is a natural source of soil nutrients without any nasty smell or mess. In fact, it uses filters with activated charcoal to prevent odors. Moreover, simply fill this kitchen composter with leftover food and coffee grounds. Then, press the button for it to work its magic. Pela Lomi then transforms the waste into healthy compost to use in your indoor plants, garden, or even your green bin. Caring for the planet just got a little easier.
