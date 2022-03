AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin began the largest fundraising campaign ever launched by a Texas university on Friday. UT is looking to raise $6 billion by 2025 through its "What Starts Here" campaign. Priorities include supporting student success; recruiting and retaining faculty and graduate students; improving healthcare for everyone in the state; and contributing to energy innovation and entrepreneurship in Texas, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

