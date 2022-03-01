Big Y on-the-spot hiring event
CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Big Y stores across Massachusetts and Connecticut will hold their third on-the-spot hiring event Tuesday.
Anyone aged 18 years or older can walk into a Big Y store and apply for an available position. Every hiring location will hold interviews, and hiring managers will be able to make on-the-spot job offers for full-time positions from 4 to 7 p.m.Big Y and White Lion Brewery receive economic development awards
Interested applicants are invited to apply online .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0