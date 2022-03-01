ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Big Y on-the-spot hiring event

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIV9o_0eSK1RV800

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Big Y stores across Massachusetts and Connecticut will hold their third on-the-spot hiring event Tuesday.

Anyone aged 18 years or older can walk into a Big Y store and apply for an available position. Every hiring location will hold interviews, and hiring managers will be able to make on-the-spot job offers for full-time positions from 4 to 7 p.m.

Big Y and White Lion Brewery receive economic development awards

Interested applicants are invited to apply online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Y#White Lion Brewery
WWLP

Blarney Blowout weekend at UMass Amherst

Saturday UMass Amherst students brought back a long standing tradition - Blarney! 22News reporter Melissa Torres was in Amherst Saturday afternoon, she saw that students were excited for the pre St. Patrick's day celebration to be back.
AMHERST, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

Local residents react to rising gas prices

Many drivers are outraged over the more than four dollar a gallon price for gas. Although the price has been inching up for weeks, it was hard to accept these prices today, which have only gone up since Saturday.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

Convoy of truckers arrives in Hagerstown, greeted by supporters

There is heavy to standstill traffic heading west on Route 40 out of Hagerstown. Thru traffic is advised to find an alternate route. HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The People’s Convoy that has been traveling across the country from California arrived in Hagerstown on Friday evening. The convoy will be staying in the Hagerstown Speedway for […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy