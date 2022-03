Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine: Ukraine rejects a Kremlin offer to open escape routes for civilians trapped by the fighting in the cities of Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy because several of the routes lead to Russia or its ally Belarus. Moscow says the proposal was based on a request from French President Emmanuel Macron, denied by Macron, and accuses Ukraine of blocking civilians from leaving, which it calls a "war crime".

