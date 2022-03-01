ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Wisconsin’s Brad Davison: ‘We Know How to Finish Games’

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is on the verge of winning the Big Ten regular season title this week, and it just might be one of the best league success stories in recent memory. And why? Because this was not supposed to happen. Not even close. When the astute...

www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Louisville Falls to Virginia in Regular Season Finale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Capping off the 2021-22 regular season with a senior day matchup against Virginia, the Louisville men's basketball program was unable to send the seniors out on a high note, falling 71-61 at the KFC Yum! Center Saturday. Unlike the previous two games, Louisville actually had a solid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Nebraska State
247Sports

For Brad Davison, Senior Day Will Be About More Than Wins, Titles

MADISON, Wis. -- Brad Davison held up the Big Ten Conference championship trophy for the second time in three years after No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4) completed a sweep over No. Purdue. Thousands of fans, many of which stormed the Kohl Center floor, jokingly started chanting "One more year. One more year." It brought a smile to Davison's face as he then sarcastically asked athletic director Chris McIntosh if there was a way around the NCAA's eligibility rules for him to return in 2022-23. Davison will not get one more year -- much to the delight of opposing Big Ten fans and coaches. The fifth-year senior will suit up in Madison for the final time for Sunday's regular season finale against Nebraska (9-21, 3-16), a moment that Davison is quite sure how he'll handle emotionally, but knows it will be "very tough."
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Davison
Person
Kofi Cockburn
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Buddy Boeheim Named to All ACC First Team

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim was named to the All ACC First Team on Sunday. He was the only Orange player to make any of the All ACC teams. He led the ACC in scoring during the regular season, averaging over 19 points per game. Jesse Edwards was sixth in most...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

AP Sportlight

1954 — The Milwaukee Hawks beat the Baltimore Bullets twice 64-54 and 65-54, in the only doubleheader in NBA history involving the same two teams. 1958 — Silky Sullivan, ridden by Bill Shoemaker, wins the Santa Anita Derby by three lengths after trailing by 40 early in the race and by 20 entering the final turn.
SPORTS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Notre Dame 2023 Hot Board: Quarterback

Quarterback is always an important recruiting position for Notre Dame, but it is especially true in the 2023 class for a number of reasons. The Fighting Irish need to add a game changer at quarterback in order to get closer to being a national championship squad. 2023 is also an absolutely loaded quarterback class, and Notre Dame must take full advantage by landing one of the top players.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Purdue Basketball#Badgers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Georgia Could Tie an NFL Draft Record

Georgia is two months removed from winning the national championship this past season, and as Daniel Jeremiah said it live on the NFL Network's broadcast of the NFL Combine, "they just won a Combine Championship." The four-day event was held in Indianapolis, Indiana, inside Lucas Oil Stadium, where Peter Schrager...
NFL
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Alabama ‘Getting One Heck of a Player’ in Transfer WR Jermaine Burton

Former Georgia safety Lewis Cine isn’t going to start rooting for Alabama, but he did admit the Crimson Tide pulled off a nice coup reeling in transfer wide receiver Jermaine Burton from the Bulldogs this offseason. “Man, Jermaine is a problem,” Cine said during a media availability at the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Rutgers University

Comments / 0

Community Policy