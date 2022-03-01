ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Business: Amazon, Teledoc partnership

By Jennifer Kushinka
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAGF5_0eSK0dBB00

President Biden says his administration will take action to bolster the critical mineral supply chain and eventually end U.S. reliance on economic rival China for materials considered key to electric vehicles and several other technologies. Targeted minerals include lithium, graphite and rare earth metals. They help run cell phones, computers, household appliances, electric vehicles, wind turbines and other technologies.

Another move forward in the world of telehealth.  Amazon and Teladoc Health are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that will let you get medical help without picking up your phone. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available round the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices. You can tell Alexa you want to talk to a doctor, and that will prompt a call back on the device from a Teladoc physician.

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Small businesses say they are hurt by rising costs to advertise on Amazon

Among the many things Bernie Thompson has seen change since he started his computer-accessories company is the price of advertising on Amazon. Plugable, the business he founded in his garage in Bellevue, Washington, began placing ads on the e-commerce site in 2014. Back then, it paid roughly 14 cents every time someone clicked on an ad. Now, each click costs Plugable an average of $1.60, according to data the company shared with NBC News.
BELLEVUE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teledoc#Teladoc Health
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Microsoft buys Israeli marketing-analytics firm Oribi

Microsoft has purchased Israeli-based marketing analytics startup Oribi for an undisclosed amount. Microsoft plans to use Oribi's technology in its Linkedin marketing solutions platform, company officials announced on February 28. "Through the integration of Oribi's technology into our marketing solutions platform, our customers will benefit from enhanced campaign attribution to...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Dear Sophie: Startup visa news, H-1B and STEM OPT queries

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
IMMIGRATION
TechRadar

Salesforce wants to know why employees hate its NFT plans

It's fair to say that Salesforce's plan to get into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) has not gone down too well with its workers. As soon as the news was made public, employees voiced their extreme scepticism – both publicly and privately. The plans involved, among other things, creating a new...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Teladoc Stock: Will Amazon's New Telehealth Service Impact Business Outlook?

Teladoc stock was hit previously when Amazon Care announced its nationwide rollout. Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is one of the US's leading emerging pure-play telehealth providers. Its business growth and stock experienced tremendous pull-forward tailwinds by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the business arises from the pandemic, its growth has markedly moderated. Consequently, its stock has also taken a steep decline from its February 2021 all-time high of $308. The market has also completely disgusted its pandemic gains, returning the stock to levels last seen in 2019.
MARKETS
Quad-Cities Times

Column: Helping Jeff Bezos get richer

Democrats and Republicans are working on anti-trust legislation that has the potential to cripple the country’s biggest tech companies, like Facebook and Amazon. Big Tech has angered just about everyone and united a diverse coalition who want to break up these companies and increase competition online. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act is supposed to do just that, at least according to its supporters.
ECONOMY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Webster students learn about Amazon coding, robotics through partnership

MINDEN, La – Minden High School has been selected as an Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) School. This is a partnership between Amazon and Project STEM to improve access to computer science education in communities currently underrepresented in the technology field. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 1.4 million available jobs related to computer science, but only about 400,000 computer science graduates with the skills to apply for those jobs.
ENGINEERING
geekwire.com

Amazon Web Services partners with Brazil’s space agency to boost business on the final frontier

Amazon Web Services and the Brazilian Space Agency are joining forces to support long-term growth of the space industry in Latin America’s largest country. The statement of strategic intent and cooperation, signed by AWS and the space agency (known in Portuguese as the Agência Espacial Brasileira, or AEB), follows similar agreements that Amazon has made with Greece and Singapore.
SOFTWARE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy