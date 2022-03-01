Business: Amazon, Teledoc partnership

President Biden says his administration will take action to bolster the critical mineral supply chain and eventually end U.S. reliance on economic rival China for materials considered key to electric vehicles and several other technologies. Targeted minerals include lithium, graphite and rare earth metals. They help run cell phones, computers, household appliances, electric vehicles, wind turbines and other technologies.

Another move forward in the world of telehealth. Amazon and Teladoc Health are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that will let you get medical help without picking up your phone. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available round the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices. You can tell Alexa you want to talk to a doctor, and that will prompt a call back on the device from a Teladoc physician.