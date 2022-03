An allegedly drunk woman was arrested at Orlando International Airport, after causing a disturbance at the gate and fleeing from the police on a motorized suitcase, according to News 6 Orlando. The incident started when a gate attendant denied the boarding of the woman, claiming she was too intoxicated to be on the flight. Then, the would-be passenger, aged 32, got into a heated argument with the gate attendant.

