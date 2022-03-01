ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Coolidge set to return for second season of hit HBO show White Lotus

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
 6 days ago

Jennifer Coolidge is set to reprise her role in the critically-acclaimed show White Lotus' second season.

The actress, 60, will once again step into the shoes of Tanya McQuoid for the show which follows vacationers as they lounge in paradise for a week though all is not as it seems.

Coolidge's character is a troubled woman whose mother dies before her vacations begins.

Coming back for season 2: Jennifer Coolidge is set to reprise her role in the critically-acclaimed show White Lotus' second season (pictured 2021)

The American Pie star's performance earned her both Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

She lost out on the Golden Globe to Succession's Sarah Snook and the SAG Award to Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown.

Coolidge is one of the only cast members returning for the second season of the anthology series with a number of new faces set to play major roles in the series' sophomore outing.

Coming back to a character she knows: The actress, 60, will once again step into the shoes of Tanya McQuoid for the show
Not as it seems: Coolidge's character is a troubled woman whose mother dies before her vacations begins

Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham, Parks and Recreation actress Aubrey Plaza, Sopranos actor Michael Imperioli and Divergent star Theo James will all join the show for its second season with a number others rounding out the new arrivals.

Shooting for the new season began on Monday in Sicily, Italy.

Coolidge's involvement with the second season is impressive given the number of other upcoming projects she will start work on soon.

Take a bow: Coolidge is receiving a lot of praise for her performance in the show's first season including a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild (pictured 2016) 
Projects on the way: Coolidge has a number of movies coming out including Shotgun Wedding, We Have A Ghost and the third Legally Blonde movie (pictured 2020)

She's set to reprise her role as Paulette Parcelle in the third Legally Blonde movie which is currently in pre-production. She will also voice a character in the upcoming animated film Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk.

The star also has a number of projects currently in post-production. She's completed filming on two movies: Shotgun Wedding and We Have A Ghost.

She's also set to play a major role in the television series The Watcher. It will center around a married couple who move into a new home and begin to be stalked by someone calling themselves 'The Watcher.'

Ryan Murphy of Glee and American Horror Story notoriety co-created The Watcher along with longtime collaborator Ian Brennan.

