Third time a charm as Princeton upends Boilers in basketball regional

The Kewanee Boilermaker squad beat Princeton twice in the regular season but couldn't get past them in the regional championship game at Spring Valley Hall Friday, falling 71-63.

Coach Matt Clark's troops had already beaten the Tigers 50-40 and 72-67 in two January games, which had secured the TRAC East conference title with a sparkling 11-1 record.

This was very reminiscent of the 2019 Chillicothe IVC regional semi-final when Princeton beat the Boilers . Kewanee had defeated Princeton twice during the regular season and they were without their starting center who was home sick, and they were also without his backup.

In this game, Kewanee lost their starting center, Brendon Lewis to a knee injury in the first quarter. Princeton took the lead and the Boilers came back to within 1 at 8-7 at 1:16 of the first quarter.

But the Tigers answered back with a flurry of points by Princeton's Grady Thompson and led at the end of the quarter 16-11. It was back and forth in the second until Kewanee tied it at 5.3 seconds left, but a steal by Powe and a basket at the buzzer made it 31-29 at the half.

After many lead changes, the third quarter ended with the Boilers edging forward 54-51. Kewanee led 56-54 with 5:16 left in the contest and it was 57-57 at 4:02 left when Niko Powe fouled out on a charging call.

Kewanee was then short-handed with two starters out, but scrambled with great minutes from Jaiden Little with six rebounds. The Tigers were able to take an 8-point lead with 3:01 left to go.

It was an outstanding defensive effort by Will Bruno, Jordan Johnson and Brady Clark. The troops forced 20 turnovers in the game. They had the Boiler mentality of never say die and fought to the end.

Kewanee was led in scoring by Powe with 34 points, Brady Clark with 11, Blaise Lewis with 10 and Jordan Johnson with 6. Kewanee was outrebounded 47-30 and shot 21 of 54 from the field for 38.8%. The were 3 of 18 (17%) from the 3 point line and 18-26 (69.2%) from the charity stripe.