Frozen A$$ets: OnlyFans Accounts In Russia Removed Amid The Country’s Invasion Of Ukraine

By bignoah256
Bossip
 6 days ago

OnlyFans accounts in Russia have been removed following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

OnlyFans has become an unexpected revenue generator for many during the COVID-19 pandemic. The service has had an unexpected number of sign ups in the past few years for more than just explicit content. Bakers, gym bros, even carpenters are using the service to make money to support their families.

The recent Ukraine invasion by Russia has put several platforms in the crosshairs to make a move, OnlyFans being one of them. With the Russian financial systems restrictions being a key point of contention in the escalating matters, it’s left OnlyFans with no choice but to remove accounts based in Russia.

Aany available balances will remain secure and pending until such time that they may be withdrawn again,” , “while creators are not responsible for the recent attacks on Ukraine, due to worldwide financial restrictions we have very limited methods to pay Creator accounts linked to Russia and Belarus.” The company said that as a result “payments have been limited.”

This could go on for quite a while and even though content creators have no part in the war, they still are impacted by implications out of their control. Hopefully, talks between Russia and Ukraine go smoothly in the coming days and this can all be over.

The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Welcome to hell’: Ukraine drone strike destroys Russian convoy in aerial footage

This is the dramatic moment the Ukrainian military used a drone to destroy a Russian convoy from above. Footage of Turkish-made drones hitting Putin’s forces has been posted online as Ukraine fights back against Russian invasion. Chief commander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny posted the clip on Facebook, saying a Bayraktar drone was used near the city of Malryn, around 60 miles northwest of Kyiv. The black and white clip appears to show a row of stationary trucks before an explosive blast in the middle of the line. Zaluzhny wrote: “Welcome to hell!” when he posted the...
MILITARY
Bossip

Bossip

