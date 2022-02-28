Frozen A$$ets: OnlyFans Accounts In Russia Removed Amid The Country’s Invasion Of Ukraine

OnlyFans accounts in Russia have been removed following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

OnlyFans has become an unexpected revenue generator for many during the COVID-19 pandemic. The service has had an unexpected number of sign ups in the past few years for more than just explicit content. Bakers, gym bros, even carpenters are using the service to make money to support their families.

The recent Ukraine invasion by Russia has put several platforms in the crosshairs to make a move, OnlyFans being one of them. With the Russian financial systems restrictions being a key point of contention in the escalating matters, it’s left OnlyFans with no choice but to remove accounts based in Russia.

Aany available balances will remain secure and pending until such time that they may be withdrawn again,” , “while creators are not responsible for the recent attacks on Ukraine, due to worldwide financial restrictions we have very limited methods to pay Creator accounts linked to Russia and Belarus.” The company said that as a result “payments have been limited.”

This could go on for quite a while and even though content creators have no part in the war, they still are impacted by implications out of their control. Hopefully, talks between Russia and Ukraine go smoothly in the coming days and this can all be over.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OnlyFans (@onlyfans)