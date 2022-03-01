ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits public outbursts 'strategic'

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham boss Antonio Conte says his public outbursts are NOT off the cuff. Ahead of Tottenham's FA Cup fifth round tie against Middlesbrough, Conte explained that his emotional messages to the press were part of a strategy to change the culture at the club. "You have to understand when...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

