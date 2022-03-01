ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Final 'Morbius' Trailer Leaves Fans Wanting More

By Victoria Tustin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORBIUS - Final Trailer (HD)...

Cinema Blend

Final Morbius Trailer Makes Jared Leto 'The Bad Guy' And Drops A Killer Lost Boys Joke

In the multiverses that branch off from the world we currently reside in, Morbius has premiered several times over. With Sony’s MCU adjacent movie being bumped from its release date again, there’s been room for more trailers teasing Jared Leto becoming “the bad guy” of his vampiric solo movie. One final trailer has made its way to the internet, and it includes more Michael Keaton dialogue, as well as a killer Lost Boys joke.
EW.com

Michael Keaton helps unlock the Spider-verse in final Morbius trailer: 'Discover who you're meant to be'

Michael Keaton seems to be the key to unlocking the concept of the superhero multiverse. He's returning as his version of Batman from the Tim Burton films in this year's The Flash, which deals with parallel realities and multiple different versions of the Caped Crusader. He's also appearing as what we presume to be Adrian Toomes, his character from Spider-Man: Homecoming, in Morbius.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Final ‘Morbius’ Trailer: Sony Tries To Make The Case For Jared Leto’s Vampire Spider-Man Spin-Off

You’re probably thinking, what exactly is Sony’s strategy with their Spider-Verse? After all, unlike Marvel or DC, or most other film studios, all their spin-offs are generally centered around super villains or anti-heroes. Well, much of that is because Sony’s Spider-verse is much more limited. The company only owns characters within the Spider-Man universe, and most of the known characters in that universe are Spider-Man’s villains, like “Venom” who got his own movie franchise, “Kraven The Hunter,” who is getting his own film, and the upcoming “Morbius,” based on the Spider-Man villain, Morbius, The Living Vampire. The connection between all these characters is that they have all been villains at one point and then at some point became anti-heroes as well (and then went back to villains, there’s a long history in comics). What Sony seems to be doing, however, is starting out all these characters as anti-heroes and then saving them for team-ups with Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man,” where they’re maybe a bit of foe or friend; time will tell.
MOVIES
