The Final 'Morbius' Trailer Leaves Fans Wanting More

You’re probably thinking, what exactly is Sony’s strategy with their Spider-Verse? After all, unlike Marvel or DC, or most other film studios, all their spin-offs are generally centered around super villains or anti-heroes. Well, much of that is because Sony’s Spider-verse is much more limited. The company only owns characters within the Spider-Man universe, and most of the known characters in that universe are Spider-Man’s villains, like “Venom” who got his own movie franchise, “Kraven The Hunter,” who is getting his own film, and the upcoming “Morbius,” based on the Spider-Man villain, Morbius, The Living Vampire. The connection between all these characters is that they have all been villains at one point and then at some point became anti-heroes as well (and then went back to villains, there’s a long history in comics). What Sony seems to be doing, however, is starting out all these characters as anti-heroes and then saving them for team-ups with Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man,” where they’re maybe a bit of foe or friend; time will tell.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO