CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After two days with temperatures in the 60s some February reality has returned to Cincinnati. Wednesday's high temperature is only in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Then the next weathermaker will spread in a light wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Wednesday night and will linger into Thursday morning. This could lead to some isolated slick roads, especially north and northwest of Cincinnati where temperatures will be a little colder.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO