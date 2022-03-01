ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Branch County moves down to “substantial risk” for spread of COVID-19 virus

By Jim Measel
wtvbam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – For the first time since August 10 of last year, Branch County is out of the red as far as a key COVID-19 metric is concerned. Case rates have dropped to a point where the latest statistics from the State of...

wtvbam.com

Detroit News

Detroit Three autoworkers in lower-risk COVID-19 counties can remove masks

The Detroit Three autoworkers will make mask wearing optional regardless of vaccination status if the facilities where they work are not in counties at high risk for COVID-19, the United Auto Workers and the automakers said late Thursday. The COVID-19 Joint Task Force, consisting of the UAW, Ford Motor Co.,...
DETROIT, MI
Cleveland News - Fox 8

See which Northeast Ohio counties have the lowest spread of COVID-19

(WJW) — Daily reported cases of COVID continue to drop in Ohio, and so is the transmission rate in some areas. More Northeast Ohio counties now fall in the substantial level when it comes to community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s an improvement from a high level of spread.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
San Francisco Chronicle

COVID in California: CDC to unveil new metrics to assess virus risk

CDC to unveil new metrics for assessing virus risk: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will change the way it assesses “community levels of disease” for COVID-19 as early as Friday, according to a source inside the agency who spoke with CNN. The updated metrics will help many counties nationwide to move closer to lifting safety measures aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus, such as mask mandates. By the current standards, 97% of the counties in the U.S. are at substantial or high levels of virus transmission — tiers for which the agency recommends masking indoors. The agency will move away from looking at case rates and positive test rates in determining virus risk, according to the source, and also incorporate hospitalizations, emergency room visits and deaths in each region.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

COVID-19: SLO County now classified as ‘low risk’ by CDC, state of emergency lifted

– San Luis Obispo County is now in the “low risk” category for COVID-19, as per CDC data updated on Thursday. CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine risk level: new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Longview News-Journal

Active cases of COVID-19 drop in Gregg County; new cases, community spread show slight increase

Active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday dropped by more than 700 since Monday in Gregg County as new cases of the virus and its seven-day spread increased slightly. The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Thursday reported 60 new combined probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents in the past few days. On Monday, the health district reported just 38 new total cases of the virus.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
DFW Community News

Dallas County Lowers COVID-19 Risk Level From Red to Orange

Dallas County officials have lowered the COVID-19 risk level from red to orange due to a dramatic drop in new cases. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told NBC 5 Monday that the threat level would move from "high risk of transmission" to "extreme caution," an improvement, due to the hard work of North Texans wearing masks, getting vaccinations, and "doing things we need to do."
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Longview News-Journal

Gregg County COVID-19 cases continue decline; community spread still moderate

Active and new cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County decreased on Monday as the county registered the highest level of community spread of the virus in a seven-county region. The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 38 total — confirmed and probable — new cases of the virus in Gregg County since Thursday’s report as active cases dropped by more than 1,500. On Thursday, NET Health reported 57 new total cases and 3,966 total active cases in the county. On Monday, the district reported 2,455 active cases.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS LA

Relaxed Mask Mandate Takes Effect In LA County, But COVID-19 Risk Still High, Per CDC Guidelines

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — This weekend marked the first of relaxed mask requirements in Los Angeles County but the COVID-19 risk remains high, according to CDC guidelines. On Saturday, the county reported 2,275 new COVID-19 cases, 1,071 hospitalizations and 64 deaths. In Orange County, the number of those hospitalized was reported to be at 286 and in Riverside County, the number of hospitalizations was 276.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
