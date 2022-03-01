ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls for war crimes investigation over Russian attack

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Lonas
 6 days ago

( The Hill ) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for Russia to be investigated for war crimes on Tuesday.

His call comes after an attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, that killed at least 10 people and wounded 35 others.

“This is the price of freedom,” Zelenskyy said, the BBC reported . “This is terror against Ukraine. There were no military targets in the square – nor are they in those residential districts of Kharkiv which come under rocket artillery fire.”

He continued to say the shelling was “frank, undisguised terror.”

“Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget. … This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation,” The Associated Press reported .

Live coverage – Russian assault on Ukraine intensifies

Along with the attack on Kharkiv, Russia has reportedly used cluster bombs against Ukraine, which are banned under an international treaty.

Russia has denied targeting civilians or committing war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine, the AP noted.

European Parliament members gave Zelenskyy a standing ovation on Tuesday after he pleaded for help during remarks from Kyiv.

U.S. intelligence reportedly says Ukrainian resistance to the invasion has been stronger than expected, as Russia has still not taken over the capital city of Kyiv.

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
