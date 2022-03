The Wisconsin State Fair announced Tuesday Nelly will perform at the fair's main stage on Aug. 12, 2022.

Singer, dancer, and actor Ginuwine will open for Nelly.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 10 at 9 a.m. at Wistatefair.com. Seating is reserved and tickets are set at $48, $50, and $52. Tickets include admission to the fair for the day of the show when purchased in advanced, according to a statement Tuesday.

