ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls City Council Regular Session Meeting — March 1, 2022

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZtsl_0eSJy2lj00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls City Council will hold a regular session meeting on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Memorial Auditorium.

On the agenda for March 1 is a proposed amendment to a city ordinance that would see the City of Wichita Falls take over all trash pickup in the city, effectively ending third-party rolloff dumpsters in town and putting a lid on the trash disputes in Wichita Falls.

RELATED: City staff, third-party collectors eye Tuesday’s City Council meeting

The agenda for the March 1 City Council meeting can be found below:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Community gathers for Byers VFD Chili Feed

BYERS (KFDX/KJTL) — Usually, they’re busy putting out fires and responding to emergencies but fundraisers like the Byers Volunteer Fire Department Chili Feed gives them a chance to get involved around town in a different way. “Kind of interact with your community in a manner when it’s not an emergency so you get to visit […]
BYERS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
City
Falls City, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Ordinance#Kfdx#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

2 COVID-19 related deaths, 15 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday two new COVID-19 related deaths. Today’s COVID-19 related deaths were reported in patients aged in their 60’s and in their 80’s. That brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

MSU brings back Community Health Fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time since the pandemic began, Midwestern State University staff and students came together to host the 2022 Community Health Fair. Those who visited were able to receive free health screening and educational demonstrations in health practices, among several other free services. Assistant professor for respiratory care Dr. Jessica […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

MSU Texas honors “Builders of the Falls”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University continues to celebrate 100 years, this time by honoring the businesses they said have helped to build Wichita Falls. Among them are Corlett, Probst and Boyd, founded in 1922, and Guarantee Title, the oldest continuously operating business in the city, founded in 1903. “We do a lot of […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Semi strikes power line, dozens lose power

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Power is being restored to over 60 people in the FM 367 and 369 areas after a crash involving a power line. A semi truck was traveling toward Iowa Park Road when the trailer appeared to somehow come unhitched from the rig rising up and striking power lines over 369. The […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy