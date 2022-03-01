Wichita Falls City Council Regular Session Meeting — March 1, 2022
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls City Council will hold a regular session meeting on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Memorial Auditorium.
On the agenda for March 1 is a proposed amendment to a city ordinance that would see the City of Wichita Falls take over all trash pickup in the city, effectively ending third-party rolloff dumpsters in town and putting a lid on the trash disputes in Wichita Falls.RELATED: City staff, third-party collectors eye Tuesday’s City Council meeting
The agenda for the March 1 City Council meeting can be found below:
