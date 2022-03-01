ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Fat Tuesday: What to know about the unofficial start of Lent

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmLIx_0eSJxzMC00

(NEXSTAR) – The Lenten season is here for Christians and the unofficial first day has arrived: Fat Tuesday.

Fat Tuesday – otherwise known by its French name, Mardi Gras – is the last day before Lent begins on March 2, or Ash Wednesday, according to the Christian calendar.

On Ash Wednesday and throughout Lent, Christians “engage in acts of prayer, fasting and almsgiving” for a period of 40 days leading up to Easter, Kim Mandelkow , director of the Office for Worship for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee explained.

Why 40 days? It commemorates the same amount of time Jesus spent fasting in the desert before starting his public ministry, according to Father Martin Schlag, a professor and chair of Catholic Social Thought at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.

New Orleans has 1st full-dress Mardi Gras in 2 years

As a last hurrah before fasting for the six weeks of Lent, Fat Tuesday is usually marked by celebrations and indulgence. As Mandelkow explains, some use the day as a chance to “clear their homes of any delicious and perishable foods” so as not to waste any while they abstain from meat, dairy, and sugar.

Fr. Schlag also points to fatty foods like eggs, milk, butter, and cheese. In the mid to late 1900s, Christians were instructed to abstain from eggs and dairy products, in addition to meat.

“So no milk, no butter, no cheese,” he explains. “And that’s why on Tuesday, the last day before lent, everybody said, ‘Well, we have to eat all the butter that’s left, and all the cheese that’s left, all the eggs that are left.’ And so that became Fat Tuesday because you had to eat all the fat or it just wasted because you couldn’t keep it for 40 days.”

The Tuesday before Ash Wednesday also goes by another name: Shrove Tuesday.

Get ready to ‘spring forward’: Daylight saving time begins soon

During Shrove Tuesday, many Christians participate in confession, burn their palms from the previous Palm Sunday (which is the Sunday before Easter), and finalize their Lenten sacrifice or the penance they’ll practice, like volunteering or praying more.

Outside of the U.S., the name of the day and the foods eaten vary. Mandelkow points to the U.K., where the day is called Pancake Day, and German and Polish communities, which refer to it as Faschnaut Day or Paczki Day, respectively (Both Faschnaut and Paczki are words for doughnut).

So eat your paczki, enjoy your cheese, wear your beads, and prepare for Ash Wednesday’s fast.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Minnesota State
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
WFLA

Highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa on Tripadvisor.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Today in History: Oreos introduced to the world

Today is Sunday, March 6, the 65th day of 2022. There are 300 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On March 6, 1944, U.S. heavy bombers staged the first full-scale American raid on Berlin during World War II. On this date: In 1834, the city of York in Upper Canada was incorporated […]
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat Tuesday#Shrove Tuesday#Dairy Products#Sugar#Christians#French#Catholic Social Thought#Lent Fat
WFLA

Florida man travels to Poland-Ukraine border to save sister

(WFLA) — A man living in Winter Park had to travel to the Ukrainian-Poland border to save his family members from the chaos in their home country. NBC affiliate WESH reported that Aleksandr Murga met his sister Marisha at the border this past week as she and other family members tried to escape the conflict. According […]
WINTER PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Record heat and increasing humidity this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. Many areas will reach or exceed the record high for today. Humidity is slightly higher, and when combined with the sea breeze, a few showers are expected. Today’s rain chance is just 20%, and most of the rain will be east of […]
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

WFLA

44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy