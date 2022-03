JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund may be able to offer homeowners relief for mortgage payments and other expenses. The Homeowner Assistance Fund is designed to mitigate financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic by preventing homeowners’ mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and displacements, as well as loss of utilities, home energy services and insurance.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO