Former IU guard Maurice Creek posts that he has escaped Ukraine after Russia's attack

By Dustin Dopirak, The Herald-Times
 6 days ago

Former Indiana guard Maurice Creek posted on his Twitter account Monday that he had successfully escaped Ukraine, four days after Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country began.

"TOOK ME 12 HOURS BUT FINALLY OUT OF UKRAINE," Creek posted in all capital letters on his Twitter account. "NEXT STOP BACK TO ROMANIA."

More: Butler's Kristen Spolyar won a hoops title in Ukraine, then got out before war

Creek did not immediately respond to a Twitter message from the Herald-Times seeking further comment.

Creek had been playing professionally with Mykolaiv in the Ukrainian Superleague this season. Mykolaiv is a city near Ukraine's southern coast on the Black Sea. Though the United States State Department advised all American citizens to leave the country Feb. 11 because of intelligence that Russia intended to launch an offensive on Ukraine, the league did not pause play until the week of the invasion. According to the European basketball website Eurobasket.com, Creek's most recent game with Mykolaiv was Feb. 17.

Creek had been trying to evacuate the Ukraine since Friday. He had planned to leave the country that day, but found that to be impossible with fighting in the country escalating and he found himself in a bomb shelter. On Saturday, he planned to make another attempt to leave, but posted on his account that just as he was about to leave, air-raid sirens went off and he had to return to the shelter.

More: Gov. Holcomb calls for review of Indiana's financial ties to Russia after attack on Ukraine

However on Monday, he posted on his account "GLORY TO GOD" above an account by a friend of his who said Creek had called him from a car with a driver who was taking him to the border. Twelve hours after that post, Creek posted that he had escaped Ukraine.

Creek spent four years at Indiana, but played just 54 games in three seasons due to injuries. He fractured his patella twice and also tore his Achilles tendon. The first knee injury came in December of an extremely promising freshman season in 2009-10, when he was averaging 16.4 points per game. He was starting again as a sophomore when he suffered a similar injury, then missed the entire 2011-12 season with the torn Achilles. He played limited minutes on the 2012-13 Indiana team that won the Big Ten title and reached the Sweet 16, then transferred to George Washington where he averaged 14.1 points per game and helped lead the Colonials to an NCAA tournament berth in 2014.

Since then, Creek has played professionally overseas in The Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Finland, Israel and Romania as well as Ukraine. He previously played in Ukraine in the 2018-19 season, so this is the only country where he has played two seasons.

Follow Herald-Times IU Insider Dustin Dopirak on Twitter at @DustinDopirak or email him at DDopirak@gannett.com .

