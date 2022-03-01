Cincinnati Opens as 15-point Underdog Against Houston

UC is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games.

CINCINNATI — Oddsmakers at the SI Sportsbook crunched the numbers on Cincinnati's game against Houston and opened the Cougars as 15-point favorites for Tuesday night's clash. The total is set at 135 points.

15 points is the largest spread Cincinnati has faced under Wes Miller. the next closest came on UC's trip to Memphis, where they covered 87-80 as 7.5-point underdogs.

Houston is not only winning a bunch of games this season but is covering spreads at a high clip as well. They are 31st nationally with a 17-11 record against the spread. These two teams are trending in opposite directions when it comes to beating the number. Cincinnati 1-5 ATS in its past six games, while Houston's covered eight of its last 10 outings and four in a row.

The books have done a nice job all season with both of these teams' game totals. UC is 13-15 to the over, while Houston is 14-14.

Tuesday night's contest tips off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

