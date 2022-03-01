ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Opens as 15-point Underdog Against Houston

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNLJJ_0eSJxhiM00

UC is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games.

CINCINNATI — Oddsmakers at the SI Sportsbook crunched the numbers on Cincinnati's game against Houston and opened the Cougars as 15-point favorites for Tuesday night's clash. The total is set at 135 points.

15 points is the largest spread Cincinnati has faced under Wes Miller. the next closest came on UC's trip to Memphis, where they covered 87-80 as 7.5-point underdogs.

Houston is not only winning a bunch of games this season but is covering spreads at a high clip as well. They are 31st nationally with a 17-11 record against the spread. These two teams are trending in opposite directions when it comes to beating the number. Cincinnati 1-5 ATS in its past six games, while Houston's covered eight of its last 10 outings and four in a row.

The books have done a nice job all season with both of these teams' game totals. UC is 13-15 to the over, while Houston is 14-14.

Tuesday night's contest tips off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Desmond Ridder Not Ranked on Latest NFL Draft Big Board

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Moves Into Top Five of Latest 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

Preview: Cincinnati Travels to Houston in Hopes of Avoiding Four-Game Losing Streak

Three Man Weave: Bearcats Fall at the Buzzer to South Florida 56-54 on Senior Night

Recruiting Roundup: UC Sends out Offers to Three-Star OT and Four-Star WR

Recruiting Roundup: UC Loses Commitment from 2023 Offensive Tackle; Offer 2023 Four-Star Offensive Lineman

Watch: ESPN's Matt Bowen Breaks Down Desmond Ridder's NFL Traits

Weekly NET: Bearcats Clinging to Top-100 Status After 1-2 Week

Report: Cincinnati Partners With Brandr to Expand NIL Opportunities

2022 UC Football Schedule Revealed

Five Cincinnati Bearcats Make the cut on Dane Brugler's Big Board

Three-Star Recruit Drew Ramsey Commits to UC as Preferred Walk-On

Report: Luke Fickell Agrees to Contract Extension With UC

NFL Announces Eight Bearcats Invited to NFL Combine

Cincinnati Among Seven Teams Most Likely to Regress in 2022 College Football Season

Report: Desmond Ridder had 'Great' Meeting With Pittsburgh Steelers

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

Four-Star 2023 Tight End Khamari Anderson Commits to Cincinnati

Desmond Ridder Reveals Which NFL QBs he Tries to Emulate

Look: UC Football Team Honored at Cincinnati City Hall

Top-25 Recruit A.J. Harris Announces UC is one of his top Schools

Five Transfer Portal Running Backs That Could Replace Jerome Ford

Bearcats Spot Revealed in Way-Too-Early Top 25

Bearcats Land Hawaii Wide Receiver Nick Mardner in Transfer Portal

Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Comments on 'Possibility' Nippert Stadium Expands

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Center Gai Chol

Watch: Trent Dilfer Analyzes new Bearcats Quarterback Luther Richesson

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Guard Evan Tengesdahl

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys already have familiar face in line to replace Amari Cooper

Whenever the Cowboys decide to get rid of Amari Cooper — which ought to be by late March — they have a backup plan to replace him. The Cowboys aren’t about to pay Cooper $20 million next season, — and then $40 million combined the two years after that — to play mediocre football. The Alabama product’s production has gone down the last few years, and this season he was oft-injured and failed to produce 1,000 yards through the air.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
City
Houston, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Memphis, TX
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

A ‘Wild’ Jimmy Garoppolo Rumor Was Heard At NFL Combine

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to make a move with their starting quarterback, but they are widely expected to move on from Jimmy G. and begin the Trey Lance era in 2022. Garoppolo has been mentioned for a couple of different teams, but one surprising trade destination could be emerging.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Carson Wentz Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Outcome

Trade rumors continue to swirl for Carson Wentz as we head deeper into the 2022 NFL offseason. The Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback had a rough finish to the 2021 regular season, with his AFC South team missing out on the playoffs in devastating fashion. Reports have surfaced this offseason, suggesting...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Miller
Person
Luke Fickell
Ledger-Enquirer

Hoosiers Open As Double-Digit Underdogs For Final Regular-Season Game at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — We have reached the end of the line for Indiana's basketball team this season, with the last regular-season game of the year on Saturday at Purdue. It's Game No. 30, and it tips off at 2 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Purdue is 24-6 on the season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten, sitting in third place behind Wisconsin and Illinois. Here's all the pregame information on how to watch the game, with TV info, lineups and bios, and newsy nuggets. CLICK HERE.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Bearcats#Steelers#Nfl Combine#American Football#Cougars#Espnu#Offensive Tackle#Cincinnati Partners#Uc Football Schedule#Big Board Three Star
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

2 NFC teams reportedly have strongest interest in Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson’s legal situation is still up in the air, but at least two teams still have interest in trading for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders have maintained interest in Watson, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The Philadelphia Eagles have also done extensive research into Watson, but the quarterback is not interested in waiving his no-trade clause to go to the Eagles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston

4 post-Combine thoughts on the Patriots’ 2022 NFL Draft outlook

The Patriots might be better served not drafting a first-round receiver, plus a few positions and players New England should look at that might fly under the radar. Any Patriots fan worried about the team only holding the No. 21 pick in the first round of this year’s draft can rest a bit easier after watching the NFL Combine this weekend. What transpired over the previous four days might have just been the most insane combine workout we’ve ever seen.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Response To Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

Tom Brady might be “retired” from the National Football League, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still keeping a close eye on the sport. Earlier this week, Brady’s tweet about the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash times went viral on social media. Brady responded to a...
NFL
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
727
Followers
547
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy