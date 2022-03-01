LISTEN:GRANATO: You're trying to balance it, trying to get as much out of the big picture moment

On the heels of a six game losing streak, Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato joined the “Howard and Jeremy Show” for his weekly segment. Granato offered an explanation on how he and his staff have managed the big picture vs the small picture.

“Everyday you're trying to balance it, trying to get as much out of the big picture moment, win the next game for the immediate and then for the long term you know these guys have the capacity to get better.”

Looking at the young players and keeping the intensity up with those players Granato made it clear the young players are the ones driving the intensity.

“ Mistakes are really not the issue, it’s pushing these guys so they get better and can overcome these mistakes….The younger guys are unbelievably hungry and they are the drivers in this.”

Losi and Gangi Photo credit Losi and Gangi

You can listen to Sabres coach Don Granato’s entire interview on the “Howard and Jeremy Show” below: