ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Cancelled flight: new Air India CEO appointment annulled

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Turkish Airlines boss Ilker Ayci will not take the helm at freshly-privatised Air India after all, despite being named the airline’s CEO last month, owners Tata group said Tuesday. Ayci — who oversaw extensive cost-cutting at Turkish Airlines — was chosen as the debt-ridden carrier’s first foreign...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

India's Hindu Nationalists Urge Government To Reject New Air India CEO

A Hindu nationalist group close to India's ruling party is calling on the government to block the appointment of Ilker Ayci as chief executive of Air India, citing his previous political links in Turkey, with which New Delhi has strained relations. The call from the economic wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak...
INDIA
simpleflying.com

Air India Operates Its 1st Evacuation Flight From Ukraine

On Tuesday, the first of the three scheduled Air India evacuation flights from Ukraine landed in Delhi. Amid the escalating crisis in the Eastern European country, the Indian government is trying to provide options for citizens wanting to come back. Presently Air India is the only carrier scheduled to evacuate Indians from Ukraine, but that could change in the time to come.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air India#Government Of India#Tata Group#Afp#Turkish Airlines#Hindu#Indian#Muslim#Tata Sons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy